Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Chemed (CHE), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Chemed (CHE), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) with bullish sentiments.

Chemed (CHE)

In a report issued on June 8, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Chemed, with a price target of $535.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $448.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 64.5% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chemed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $535.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

In a report released yesterday, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.6% and a 29.7% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $156.82, representing a 38.7% upside. In a report issued on June 1, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $169.00 price target.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report issued on June 8, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $159.83, close to its 52-week high of $161.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 48.8% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $197.00, which is a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SRPT: