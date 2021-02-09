Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Centene (CNC), Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Centene (CNC) and Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) with bullish sentiments.

Centene (CNC)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on Centene today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 73.5% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Addus Homecare, and HCA Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centene is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.15, implying a 33.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.83, close to its 52-week high of $3.03.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.0% and a 73.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, representing a 79.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

