Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Cassiopea SpA (CPPSF), Oragenics (OGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cassiopea SpA (CPPSF), Oragenics (OGEN) and CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) with bullish sentiments.

Cassiopea SpA (CPPSF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Cassiopea SpA today and set a price target of CHF64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.50, equals to its 52-week high of $43.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.9% and a 23.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Cassiopea SpA is currently a Hold rating.

Oragenics (OGEN)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Oragenics, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 36.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Oragenics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.7% and a 28.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and Y-Mabs Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CytomX Therapeutics with a $14.25 average price target, which is a 122.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $10.00 price target.

