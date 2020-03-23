Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: CareDx (CDNA), ObsEva SA (OBSV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CareDx (CDNA), ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) with bullish sentiments.

CareDx (CDNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CareDx today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.34, close to its 52-week low of $13.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -19.8% and a 27.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00.

ObsEva SA (OBSV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.04, close to its 52-week low of $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -22.1% and a 16.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ObsEva SA with a $27.00 average price target.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics on March 20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $148.80, a 209.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

