Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Cara Therapeutics (CARA), Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cara Therapeutics (CARA), Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) and ADMA Biologics (ADMA) with bullish sentiments.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer maintained a Buy rating on Cara Therapeutics today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.11, close to its 52-week low of $12.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 38.1% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Cara Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.25, which is a 162.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Genocea Biosciences today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 45.9% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genocea Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.35.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to ADMA Biologics, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 48.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

ADMA Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50, implying a 310.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

