Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Boston Scientific (BSX), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boston Scientific (BSX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

In a report issued on December 1, Christopher Pasquale from Guggenheim reiterated a Buy rating on Boston Scientific, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pasquale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 68.8% success rate. Pasquale covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Nevro Crop, AxoGen, and Alcon.

Boston Scientific has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.21, implying a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

