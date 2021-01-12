Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) with bullish sentiments.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines, with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $106.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.18, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.66, close to its 52-week low of $13.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Five Prime Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.80.

