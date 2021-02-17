Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) and Progenity (PROG) with bullish sentiments.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines, with a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $100.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 66.1% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $120.57.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ANI Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 48.2% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Progenity (PROG)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Buy rating on Progenity today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 42.4% and a 85.7% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and GenMark.

Progenity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50.

