Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), Microbot Medical (MBOT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), Microbot Medical (MBOT) and NuVasive (NUVA) with bullish sentiments.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 45.6% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Bioxcel Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.33, which is a 179.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Microbot Medical (MBOT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Microbot Medical today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 55.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Microbot Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

NuVasive (NUVA)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on NuVasive, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 51.6% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

NuVasive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.10, representing a 34.4% upside. In a report issued on August 4, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

