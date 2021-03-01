Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) with bullish sentiments.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.43, close to its 52-week low of $68.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 55.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.38, a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom reiterated a Buy rating on Acadia Healthcare today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.24, close to its 52-week high of $57.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 62.8% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, AmerisourceBergen, and Encompass Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acadia Healthcare with a $56.40 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.