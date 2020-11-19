Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Biolinerx (BLRX), Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Biolinerx (BLRX) and Intercept Pharma (ICPT) with bullish sentiments.

Biolinerx (BLRX)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Biolinerx yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.28.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 47.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biolinerx with a $8.00 average price target.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.15, close to its 52-week low of $27.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 51.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intercept Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.71, representing a 62.0% upside. In a report issued on November 9, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $80.00 price target.

