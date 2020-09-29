Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Biogen (BIIB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Biogen (BIIB) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Biogen on February 28 and set a price target of $396.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $282.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 44.9% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $318.67, implying a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $337.00 price target.

