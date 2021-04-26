Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Biogen (BIIB), Moderna (MRNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Biogen (BIIB), Moderna (MRNA) and Quest Diagnostics (DGX) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Yee from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Biogen, with a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $262.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 49.8% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Olema Pharmaceuticals, and Immunocore Holdings.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $304.24, which is a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $343.00 price target.

Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released today, Leah R. Cann from Brookline Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on Moderna, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $173.63, close to its 52-week high of $189.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Cann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Cann covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and SQZ Biotechnologies.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $174.20, a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $208.00 price target.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

In a report released today, Brian Tanquilut from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Quest Diagnostics, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $131.21, close to its 52-week high of $134.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanquilut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 59.2% success rate. Tanquilut covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Encompass Health, and Tenet Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quest Diagnostics with a $143.17 average price target.

