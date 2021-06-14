Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Biogen (BIIB), Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Biogen (BIIB), Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX) and Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Biogen on June 12 and set a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $396.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 50.6% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $418.42, which is a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $446.00 price target.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX)

In a report released today, Maury Raycroft from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.86, close to its 52-week low of $21.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Raycroft is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 42.6% success rate. Raycroft covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vera Therapeutics, Inc. Class A, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.00, representing an 117.1% upside. In a report issued on June 11, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

Jefferies analyst Kelly Shi maintained a Buy rating on Gracell Biotechnologies yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 73.3% success rate. Shi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Connect Biopharma Holdings, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gracell Biotechnologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.50, which is a 147.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

