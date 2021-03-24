Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: BioCryst (BCRX), aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BioCryst (BCRX), aTyr Pharma (LIFE) and Gossamer Bio (GOSS) with bullish sentiments.

BioCryst (BCRX)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on BioCryst, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 51.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.29, implying a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on aTyr Pharma today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.2% and a 63.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

aTyr Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.67, which is a 195.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterated a Buy rating on Gossamer Bio today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.11, close to its 52-week low of $7.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 44.4% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gossamer Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

