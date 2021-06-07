Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: BerGenBio AS (BRRGF), Rockwell Med (RMTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BerGenBio AS (BRRGF), Rockwell Med (RMTI) and Fate Therapeutics (FATE) with bullish sentiments.

BerGenBio AS (BRRGF)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS, with a price target of NOK66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 54.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BerGenBio AS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.95.

Rockwell Med (RMTI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Rockwell Med today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.91, close to its 52-week low of $0.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Rockwell Med has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns upgraded Fate Therapeutics to Buy today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 38.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fate Therapeutics with a $110.67 average price target, a 62.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

