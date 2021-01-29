Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA), Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) and Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) with bullish sentiments.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

Noble Financial analyst Ahu Demir reiterated a Buy rating on Ayala Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 54.7% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Onconova Therapeutics, and Dyadic International.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Eli Lilly & Co today and set a price target of $222.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $210.12, close to its 52-week high of $213.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 46.8% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eli Lilly & Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $194.90, a -6.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

