Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) and Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett maintained a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics on April 26 and set a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.03, close to its 52-week low of $50.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 44.6% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Axsome Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.80, implying a 165.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $118.00 price target.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT)

In a report issued on April 28, Rami Katkhuda from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Calliditas Therapeutics, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Katkhuda is ranked #6222 out of 7501 analysts.

Calliditas Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.67, implying a 79.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Stoke Therapeutics on May 5 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 47.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stoke Therapeutics with a $66.50 average price target, implying a 104.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

