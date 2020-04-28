Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) and Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.00, close to its 52-week high of $109.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axsome Therapeutics with a $145.75 average price target, implying a 33.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

In a report released today, Sean Lee CFA from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.94.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 50.0% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, Cytosorbents, and Idera.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphatec Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.