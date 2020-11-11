Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Avita Medical (RCEL), Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Avita Medical (RCEL), Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) and Morphic Holding (MORF) with bullish sentiments.

Avita Medical (RCEL)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Avita Medical yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.34.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 51.1% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avita Medical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies on November 9 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intra-Cellular Therapies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.67, implying an 87.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Morphic Holding (MORF)

In a report issued on November 9, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Morphic Holding, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.09, close to its 52-week high of $31.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 49.2% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Aprea Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Morphic Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.50, implying a 36.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

