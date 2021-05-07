Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) with bullish sentiments.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim assigned a Buy rating to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.34, close to its 52-week low of $11.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 56.4% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Chinook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals with a $29.25 average price target, representing a 120.9% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to X4 Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 38.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals with a $17.50 average price target, an 118.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Brookline Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

