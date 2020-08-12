Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), IMV (IMV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) and IMV (IMV) with bullish sentiments.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 42.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.80, an 87.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

IMV (IMV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on IMV today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

IMV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.56.

