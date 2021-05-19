Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) and Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) with bullish sentiments.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

In a report issued on May 17, Luca Issi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $72.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -16.7% and a 19.2% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.25, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Chardan Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

In a report issued on May 14, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.21, close to its 52-week low of $4.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00, implying a 233.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)

In a report issued on May 14, Douglas Miehm from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Knight Therapeutics, with a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Miehm is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 41.0% success rate. Miehm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Facilities.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Knight Therapeutics with a $6.59 average price target.

