Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) and Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) with bullish sentiments.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with a $99.50 average price target.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT)

In a report released today, Edwin Zhang from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Calliditas Therapeutics, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Zhang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aldeyra Therapeutics, Liminal BioSciences, and FibroGen.

Calliditas Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00.

