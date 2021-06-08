Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Argenx Se (ARGX), iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Argenx Se (ARGX), iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) with bullish sentiments.

Argenx Se (ARGX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se today and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $260.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 53.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argenx Se is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $306.92, a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $346.00 price target.

iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on iTeos Therapeutics today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.78, close to its 52-week low of $17.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for iTeos Therapeutics with a $45.80 average price target.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.97, close to its 52-week high of $21.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 59.5% and a 52.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings with a $25.00 average price target.

