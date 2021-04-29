Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Aravive (ARAV), Semler Scientific (SMLR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aravive (ARAV), Semler Scientific (SMLR) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) with bullish sentiments.

Aravive (ARAV)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Hazlett from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Aravive, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.86, close to its 52-week low of $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Seelos Therapeutics, and Matinas BioPharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aravive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.00, which is a 368.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Semler Scientific (SMLR)

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Semler Scientific, with a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $113.50, close to its 52-week high of $118.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 64.5% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Semler Scientific has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

BTIG analyst Julian Harrison maintained a Buy rating on Aldeyra Therapeutics on April 27 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.93, close to its 52-week high of $15.95.

Harrison has an average return of 71.9% when recommending Aldeyra Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is ranked #5343 out of 7489 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aldeyra Therapeutics with a $25.50 average price target, implying an 80.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.