Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC), Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) and Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) with bullish sentiments.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 49.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Checkpoint Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Genetic Technologies with a $18.00 average price target.

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Soleno Therapeutics today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 51.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Soleno Therapeutics with a $11.00 average price target.

