Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC), Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC), Keros Therapeutics (KROS) and Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) with bullish sentiments.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.88, close to its 52-week low of $3.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Applied Genetic Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, implying a 378.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, BMO Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Keros Therapeutics today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 47.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Keros Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.00, representing a 94.7% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Relay Therapeutics today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.19, close to its 52-week low of $26.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 41.5% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.50.

