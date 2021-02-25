Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF), United Therapeutics (UTHR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) and United Therapeutics (UTHR) with bullish sentiments.

Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF)

In a report released today, Tania Gonsalves from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Antibe Therapeutics, with a price target of C$14.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.34.

Gonsalves has an average return of 24.4% when recommending Antibe Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #276 out of 7331 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antibe Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.24, which is a 204.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Echelon Wealth Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$16.00 price target.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on United Therapeutics today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $173.70, close to its 52-week high of $181.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 63.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $217.86, which is a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 15, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

