Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF), Agenus (AGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) and Agenus (AGEN) with bullish sentiments.

Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF)

In a report issued on January 19, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Antibe Therapeutics, with a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.10.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.5% and a 63.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antibe Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.39.

Agenus (AGEN)

In a report issued on January 26, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Agenus, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.6% and a 61.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agenus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

