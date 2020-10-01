Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Antares Pharma (ATRS), Cooper Co (COO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Antares Pharma (ATRS), Cooper Co (COO) and CareDx (CDNA) with bullish sentiments.

Antares Pharma (ATRS)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 39.8% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

Antares Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

Cooper Co (COO)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Cooper Co today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $338.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 58.4% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Cooper Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $337.63.

CareDx (CDNA)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on CareDx. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 70.0% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CareDx with a $46.25 average price target, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report released today, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

