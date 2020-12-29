Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL), Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL), Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) and Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) with bullish sentiments.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Anavex Life Sciences today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 64.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Anavex Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics received a Buy rating and a $5.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 37.3% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Achieve Life Sciences, Phio Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tenax Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics received a Buy rating and a $44.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.50, close to its 52-week high of $36.70.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.8% and a 58.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Silverback Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.50, a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

