Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Amryt Pharma (AMYT), Regeneron (REGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amryt Pharma (AMYT) and Regeneron (REGN) with bullish sentiments.

Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

In a report released today, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Amryt Pharma, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 58.2% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Stoke Therapeutics, and Homology Medicines.

Amryt Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report issued on October 30, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $543.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 41.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $668.21, representing a 22.6% upside. In a report issued on October 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $675.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on REGN: