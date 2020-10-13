Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Amgen (AMGN), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amgen (AMGN) and Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) with bullish sentiments.

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Amgen, with a price target of $273.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $239.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 62.5% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $266.81, a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.16, close to its 52-week high of $120.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Repare Therapeutics.

Acceleron Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.75, representing a 7.3% upside. In a report issued on October 2, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

