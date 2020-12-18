Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Alphatec Holdings (ATEC), Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC), Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) and Daré Bioscience (DARE) with bullish sentiments.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 55.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphatec Holdings with a $13.00 average price target.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.25, close to its 52-week low of $2.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 39.0% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Akero Therapeutics, and Theratechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galmed Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.67, which is a 427.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Daré Bioscience (DARE)

Daré Bioscience received a Buy rating and a $5.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daré Bioscience is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.13, representing a 423.9% upside. In a report issued on December 7, Brookline Capital Markets also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

