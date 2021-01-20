Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO), Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) with bullish sentiments.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 51.3% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Arvinas Holding Company, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allogene Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Nektar Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.1% and a 35.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.