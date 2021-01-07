Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Alkermes (ALKS), IsoRay (ISR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alkermes (ALKS) and IsoRay (ISR) with bullish sentiments.

Alkermes (ALKS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Alkermes yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 46.4% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Alkermes with a $21.56 average price target.

IsoRay (ISR)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia reiterated a Buy rating on IsoRay yesterday and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 57.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IsoRay is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.38.

