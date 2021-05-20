Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Align Tech (ALGN), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Align Tech (ALGN), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (FRLN) with bullish sentiments.

Align Tech (ALGN)

In a report released yesterday, Elizabeth Anderson CFA from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Align Tech, with a price target of $760.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $571.49.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 30.0% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, 1Life Healthcare, and Cardinal Health.

Align Tech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $716.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Evercore ISI analyst Liisa Bayko maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $128.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Bayko is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 44.5% success rate. Bayko covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $173.92, implying a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $184.00 price target.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (FRLN)

Evercore ISI analyst Joshua Schimmer maintained a Buy rating on Freeline Therapeutics Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.85, close to its 52-week low of $8.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 51.7% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Finch Therapeutics Group, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings with a $24.50 average price target, which is a 178.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

