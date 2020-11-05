Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) with bullish sentiments.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

In a report issued on October 29, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.35, close to its 52-week high of $128.57.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 56.2% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Akebia Therapeutics, and Puma Biotechnology.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $146.89, a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $179.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

In a report issued on October 29, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.7% and a 34.7% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals with a $67.50 average price target, a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.