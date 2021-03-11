Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX), Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) and Selecta Biosciences (SELB) with bullish sentiments.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

In a report released today, Esther Hong from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Aldeyra Therapeutics, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Hong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 39.4% success rate. Hong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aprea Therapeutics, Spero Therapeutics, and Concert Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aldeyra Therapeutics with a $25.00 average price target, representing an 110.8% upside. In a report issued on February 25, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.9% and a 34.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Magenta Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67, representing a 90.8% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

