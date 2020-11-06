Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX), Regeneron (REGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX), Regeneron (REGN) and Concert Pharma (CNCE) with bullish sentiments.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

In a report released yesterday, Justin Kim from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Aldeyra Therapeutics, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 65.6% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Chinook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aldeyra Therapeutics with a $25.00 average price target, which is a 262.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Regeneron (REGN)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron yesterday and set a price target of $725.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $588.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 43.9% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $666.63, implying a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $675.00 price target.

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Concert Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.0% and a 32.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concert Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.25, which is a 108.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

