Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) with bullish sentiments.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 42.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Akero Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.33, a 100.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim assigned a Buy rating to Aldeyra Therapeutics today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.5% and a 67.4% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Angion Biomedica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aldeyra Therapeutics with a $24.14 average price target, representing a 99.8% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Eton Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 65.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Eton Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.