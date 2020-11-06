Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Agios Pharma (AGIO), Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Agios Pharma (AGIO), Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Exelixis (EXEL) with bullish sentiments.

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Agios Pharma, with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00, a 55.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $46.00 price target.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $137.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 46.2% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $165.00 average price target, implying a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Exelixis (EXEL)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Exelixis today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.14, a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

