Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Agilent (A), Insmed (INSM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Agilent (A), Insmed (INSM) and Merck & Company (MRK) with bullish sentiments.

Agilent (A)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Agilent, with a price target of $465.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 70.4% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Itamar Medical.

Agilent has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $178.00.

Insmed (INSM)

In a report issued on March 6, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Insmed, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 49.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insmed is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.57, which is a 37.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Merck & Company (MRK)

In a report released yesterday, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company, with a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 48.3% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Bolt Biotherapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Merck & Company with a $95.40 average price target, implying a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

