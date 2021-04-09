Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Aerie Pharma (AERI), Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aerie Pharma (AERI) and Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) with bullish sentiments.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 48.2% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $27.25 average price target, representing a 44.2% upside. In a report issued on March 26, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Tenax Therapeutics, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 41.1% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Tenax Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

