Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Aerie Pharma (AERI), Homology Medicines (FIXX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aerie Pharma (AERI) and Homology Medicines (FIXX) with bullish sentiments.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.41, close to its 52-week low of $13.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -15.9% and a 27.9% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $39.20 average price target, which is a 190.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Homology Medicines today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.06, close to its 52-week low of $11.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.6% and a 21.3% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Homology Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00, representing a 98.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

