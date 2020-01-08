Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: ADMA Biologics (ADMA), SmileDirectClub (SDC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ADMA Biologics (ADMA) and SmileDirectClub (SDC) with bullish sentiments.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 46.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

ADMA Biologics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

SmileDirectClub (SDC)

Loop Capital Markets analyst Laura Champine maintained a Buy rating on SmileDirectClub yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Champine is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 48.9% success rate. Champine covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Michaels Companies, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

SmileDirectClub has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00, an 88.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

