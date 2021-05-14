Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV), Regulus (RGLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV), Regulus (RGLS) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) with bullish sentiments.

Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 37.9% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and ENDRA Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Achieve Life Sciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.33.

Regulus (RGLS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Regulus today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 39.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Regulus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.24, close to its 52-week low of $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 37.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals with a $16.25 average price target, representing a 560.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

