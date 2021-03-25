Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Acelrx (ACRX), ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Acelrx (ACRX), ChemoCentryx (CCXI) and Albireo Pharma (ALBO) with bullish sentiments.

Acelrx (ACRX)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Acelrx, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 39.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acelrx with a $4.00 average price target, implying a 150.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx today and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.25.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 50.3% and a 53.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ChemoCentryx with a $95.40 average price target, which is an 85.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 46.7% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albireo Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.80, implying a 127.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

