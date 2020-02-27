Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO) with bullish sentiments.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released yesterday, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 43.8% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.86, representing a 43.8% upside. In a report issued on February 20, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 43.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptose Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.60, representing a 37.3% upside. In a report issued on February 20, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.